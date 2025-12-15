A Glimpse of OrganiGram Holdings's Earnings Potential

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Anticipation surrounds OrganiGram Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 2.5% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at OrganiGram Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.010 -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.034 0.22 -0.14 -0.08 Price Change % -3.000 -3.00 -6.00 -1.00

OrganiGram Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings were trading at $1.92 as of December 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

