Preview: Worthington Enterprises's Earnings

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-12-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Worthington Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71.

Worthington Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 11.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Worthington Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.84 0.70 0.52 EPS Actual 0.74 1.06 0.91 0.60 Price Change % -12.00 2.00 24.00 10.00

Tracking Worthington Enterprises's Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Enterprises were trading at $58.17 as of December 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Worthington Enterprises

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Worthington Enterprises.

With 1 analyst ratings, Worthington Enterprises has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $73.0, indicating a potential 25.09% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Standex International, Kadant and Hillenbrand, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Standex International, with an average 1-year price target of $262.0, suggesting a potential 348.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Kadant, with an average 1-year price target of $380.0, suggesting a potential 551.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hillenbrand, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 45.17% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Standex International, Kadant and Hillenbrand, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Worthington Enterprises Buy 18.03% $82.28M 3.71% Standex International Outperform 27.55% $90.43M 2.12% Kadant Outperform -0.02% $122.66M 2.96% Hillenbrand Neutral -22.15% $226.80M 5.60%

Key Takeaway:

Worthington Enterprises ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to others.

Unveiling the Story Behind Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Inc is a designer and manufacturer of products and services, including manufactured metal products. The company operates under two reportable operating segments: Consumer Products and Building Products. The consumer Products business has a diverse product offering in the tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories, including propane-filled cylinders for torches, handheld torches, specialized hand tools, drywall tools, accessories and gas grills, and others. And the Building Products business engaged in providing pressurized containment solutions, providing critical components in the residential, non-residential, and repair and remodel end markets through essential categories. The company derives majority of the revenue from Building Products segment.

Worthington Enterprises's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Worthington Enterprises's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Worthington Enterprises's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Worthington Enterprises's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Worthington Enterprises adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

