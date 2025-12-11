Exploring Johnson Outdoors's Earnings Expectations

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-12-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Johnson Outdoors to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.68.

Investors in Johnson Outdoors are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.57, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Johnson Outdoors's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.21 -1.30 -0.98 EPS Actual 0.75 0.22 -1.49 -3.35 Price Change % 8.00 4.00 -2.00 1.00

Performance of Johnson Outdoors Shares

Shares of Johnson Outdoors were trading at $42.76 as of December 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

