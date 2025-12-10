Vera Bradley's Earnings Outlook

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Vera Bradley will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Anticipation surrounds Vera Bradley's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 4.76% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Vera Bradley's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.12 0.07 0.06 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.36 -0.30 -0.27 Price Change % 5.00 -2.00 -3.00 -7.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Vera Bradley were trading at $2.2 as of December 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Vera Bradley visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.