Earnings Outlook For Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Frequency Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Anticipation surrounds Frequency Electronics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.29, leading to a 21.02% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Frequency Electronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.36 EPS Actual 0.07 0.34 1.6 0.28 Price Change % -21.00 -13.00 14.0 31.00

Market Performance of Frequency Electronics's Stock

Shares of Frequency Electronics were trading at $35.74 as of December 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 112.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Frequency Electronics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Frequency Electronics.

A total of analyst ratings have been received for Frequency Electronics, with the consensus rating being . The average one-year price target stands at $, suggesting a potential .

