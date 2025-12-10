Earnings Preview For Manchester United

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Manchester United will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Investors in Manchester United are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 0.39% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Manchester United's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.060 -0.33 -0.22 -0.290 EPS Actual -0.042 -0.04 -0.05 -0.273 Price Change % 0.000 19.00 -2.00 1.000

Tracking Manchester United's Stock Performance

Shares of Manchester United were trading at $15.41 as of December 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.