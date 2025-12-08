A Peek at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Future Earnings

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72.

The market awaits Ollie's Bargain Outlet's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 3.46% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.71 1.19 0.57 EPS Actual 0.99 0.75 1.19 0.58 Price Change % -3.00 4.00 -3.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet were trading at $121.33 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Ollie's Bargain Outlet, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $148.0, suggesting a potential 21.98% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Global E Online and Macy's, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Global E Online, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 64.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Macy's, with an average 1-year price target of $19.19, suggesting a potential 84.18% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Global E Online and Macy's, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ollie's Bargain Outlet Outperform 17.49% $271.34M 3.49% Global E Online Buy 25.46% $99.65M 1.43% Macy's Neutral -1.72% $2.10B 0.25%

Key Takeaway:

Ollie's Bargain Outlet ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Discovering Ollie's Bargain Outlet: A Closer Look

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The company sells name brand household related items that consumers use in their everyday lives at prices that are heavily discounted below traditional retailers. It offers customers a broad selection of brand name products, including housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market plan is characterized by a fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ollie's Bargain Outlet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.49% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.02%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, Ollie's Bargain Outlet adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Ollie's Bargain Outlet visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.