A Preview Of Ferguson's Earnings

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ferguson will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.74.

The announcement from Ferguson is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.47, leading to a 3.05% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ferguson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 3.01 2.02 1.60 2.61 EPS Actual 3.48 2.50 1.52 2.45 Price Change % -3.00 2.00 -1.00 -1.00

Performance of Ferguson Shares

Shares of Ferguson were trading at $248.38 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Ferguson

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ferguson.

Ferguson has received a total of 11 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $263.18, the consensus suggests a potential 5.96% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of United Rentals, Fastenal and W.W. Grainger, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for United Rentals, with an average 1-year price target of $1034.67, suggesting a potential 316.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fastenal, with an average 1-year price target of $43.8, suggesting a potential 82.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for W.W. Grainger, with an average 1-year price target of $1018.83, suggesting a potential 310.19% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for United Rentals, Fastenal and W.W. Grainger are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ferguson Enterprises Outperform 6.93% $2.69B 12.32% United Rentals Outperform 5.94% $1.67B 7.77% Fastenal Neutral 11.68% $965.80M 8.71% W.W. Grainger Neutral 6.13% $1.80B 8.13%

Key Takeaway:

Ferguson ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ferguson

Ferguson distributes plumbing and HVAC products to North American repair, maintenance and improvement, new construction, and civil infrastructure markets. It serves over 1 million customers and sources products from 36,000 suppliers. Ferguson engages customers through approximately 1,800 North American branches, over the phone, online, and in residential showrooms. According to Modern Distribution Management, Ferguson is the largest plumbing distributor and second-largest HVAC distributor (next to Watsco) in North America. The firm sold its UK business in 2021 and is now solely focused on the North American market.

Financial Milestones: Ferguson's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ferguson's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.93% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ferguson's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ferguson's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.32% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ferguson's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

