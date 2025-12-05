A Glimpse of Phreesia's Earnings Potential

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-12-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Phreesia to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

The announcement from Phreesia is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.08, leading to a 9.87% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Phreesia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.16 -0.19 -0.29 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.07 -0.11 -0.25 Price Change % -10.00 5.00 7.00 12.00

Performance of Phreesia Shares

Shares of Phreesia were trading at $20.55 as of December 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Phreesia

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Phreesia.

The consensus rating for Phreesia is Outperform, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $33.8, there's a potential 64.48% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Schrodinger, Teladoc Health and GoodRx Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Schrodinger, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, suggesting a potential 14.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Teladoc Health, with an average 1-year price target of $8.7, suggesting a potential 57.66% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for GoodRx Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential 76.89% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Schrodinger, Teladoc Health and GoodRx Holdings, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Phreesia Outperform 14.83% $79.61M 0.23% Schrodinger Neutral 53.94% $28.04M -9.87% Teladoc Health Neutral -2.20% $439.26M -3.52% GoodRx Holdings Neutral 0.40% $182.61M 0.18%

Key Takeaway:

Phreesia ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Phreesia

Phreesia Inc is a provider of comprehensive software solutions that improve the operational and financial performance of healthcare organizations by activating patients in their care to optimize patient health outcomes. Through its SaaS-based technology platform, it offers healthcare services clients a robust suite of integrated solutions that manage patient access, registration, payments, and clinical support. The Phreesia Platform encompasses a comprehensive range of technologies and services, including, initial patient contact, registration, automated answering services, appointment scheduling, payments, and post-appointment patient surveys.

Breaking Down Phreesia's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Phreesia showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.83% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Phreesia's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phreesia's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Phreesia adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

