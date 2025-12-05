A Look at Ooma's Upcoming Earnings Report

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-12-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ooma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

The market awaits Ooma's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 8.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ooma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.18 0.16 0.16 EPS Actual 0.23 0.20 0.21 0.17 Price Change % 8.00 1.00 2.00 4.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Ooma were trading at $11.29 as of December 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Ooma

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ooma.

Analysts have given Ooma a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $18.0, indicating a potential 59.43% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of eGain and 8x8, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for eGain, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 77.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for 8x8, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 77.86% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for eGain and 8x8, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ooma Buy 3.49% $40.23M 1.43% eGain Buy 7.84% $17.68M 3.43% 8x8 Buy 1.71% $119.34M 0.59%

Key Takeaway:

Ooma ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Get to Know Ooma Better

Ooma Inc is a communications services company. It is a smart software-as-a-service (SaaS) and unified communications platform that deliver voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants and video conferencing, and residential phone service provides PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Its services rely upon the following main elements: multi-tenant cloud service, on-premise devices, desktop and mobile applications, and calling platforms. It generates revenues from the sale of subscriptions and other services.

Ooma: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ooma showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.49% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ooma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ooma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.43%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ooma's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.84%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Ooma adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

