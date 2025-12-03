An Overview of Zumiez's Earnings

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Zumiez to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

Anticipation surrounds Zumiez's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 15.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zumiez's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.77 0.79 0.03 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.79 0.78 0.06 Price Change % 16.00 -10.00 8.00 11.00

Performance of Zumiez Shares

Shares of Zumiez were trading at $26.19 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Zumiez

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Zumiez.

With 1 analyst ratings, Zumiez has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $18.0, indicating a potential 31.27% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lands' End, Stitch Fix and J.Jill, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lands' End, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 23.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Stitch Fix, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 77.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for J.Jill, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 23.63% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Lands' End, Stitch Fix and J.Jill, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Zumiez Neutral 1.95% $76.02M -0.34% Lands' End Buy -7.28% $143.42M -1.61% Stitch Fix Neutral -2.60% $135.72M -4.25% J.Jill Neutral -0.81% $105.36M 9.01%

Key Takeaway:

Zumiez ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Zumiez is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc is a United-States-based specialty retailer engaged in the sale of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company provides merchandise with cultural elements coming from fashion, music, art from action sports, streetwear, and other lifestyles. The company operates under the brands Zumiez, Fast Times, and Blue Tomato, and through both physical stores and websites. The majority of the company's stores are located in the U.S., with the rest in Canada, Australia, and Europe. The U.S. market contributes to the majority of the company's revenue.

Key Indicators: Zumiez's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Zumiez displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Zumiez's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zumiez's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, Zumiez adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

