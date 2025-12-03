A Preview Of Build-A-Bear Workshop's Earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Build-A-Bear Workshop will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

Build-A-Bear Workshop bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.23, leading to a 9.25% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Build-A-Bear Workshop's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.87 1.50 0.65 EPS Actual 0.94 1.17 1.59 0.73 Price Change % -9.00 -2.00 3.00 -12.00

Market Performance of Build-A-Bear Workshop's Stock

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop were trading at $52.42 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Build-A-Bear Workshop

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $75.0, the consensus suggests a potential 43.08% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ODP, MarineMax and Petco Health and Wellness, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ODP, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 46.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MarineMax, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 44.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Petco Health and Wellness, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 92.37% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for ODP, MarineMax and Petco Health and Wellness are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Build-A-Bear Workshop Buy 11.14% $71.51M 8.13% ODP Neutral -8.71% $331M 2.84% MarineMax Buy -1.95% $191.44M -0.09% Petco Health and Wellness Neutral -1.62% $585.32M 0.81%

Key Takeaway:

Build-A-Bear Workshop ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity.

Discovering Build-A-Bear Workshop: A Closer Look

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment with key revenue, includes the operating activities of corporately-managed locations and other retail delivery operations in the U.S., Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, and the U.K., including the company's e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment includes the licensing activities of the company's franchise agreements with store locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa. The commercial segment includes the transactions with other businesses, mainly comprised of licensing the intellectual properties for third-party use and wholesale activities.

Build-A-Bear Workshop's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Build-A-Bear Workshop's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Build-A-Bear Workshop's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Build-A-Bear Workshop's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

To track all earnings releases for Build-A-Bear Workshop visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.