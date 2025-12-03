A Look Ahead: Ulta Beauty's Earnings Forecast

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.58.

Anticipation surrounds Ulta Beauty's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.76, leading to a 7.14% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ulta Beauty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 5.02 5.8 7.15 4.52 EPS Actual 5.78 6.7 8.46 5.14 Price Change % -7.00 12.0 14.00 9.00

Tracking Ulta Beauty's Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty were trading at $548.05 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Ulta Beauty

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ulta Beauty.

The consensus rating for Ulta Beauty is Outperform, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $589.86 implies a potential 7.63% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tractor Supply, Dick's Sporting Goods and Chewy, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tractor Supply, with an average 1-year price target of $65.36, suggesting a potential 88.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dick's Sporting Goods, with an average 1-year price target of $254.0, suggesting a potential 53.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chewy, with an average 1-year price target of $46.56, suggesting a potential 91.5% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Tractor Supply, Dick's Sporting Goods and Chewy, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ulta Beauty Outperform 9.26% $1.09B 10.36% Tractor Supply Outperform 7.23% $1.39B 10.24% Dick's Sporting Goods Outperform 14.29% $1.35B 1.69% Chewy Outperform 8.59% $942.20M 16.20%

Key Takeaway:

Ulta Beauty ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US with about 1,500 freestanding stores. The firm offers cosmetics (39% of 2024 sales), fragrances (13%), skin care (23%), and hair care products (19%). It also has salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow, that account for about 4% of its revenue and drive traffic. Outside of the US, Ulta acquired premium beauty retailer Space NK and its 83 stores in the UK and Ireland in 2025, is opening franchised stores in Mexico, and has formed a joint venture to expand into the Middle East. In addition, Ulta collects royalties through its Target partnership (set to end in 2026) and credit card revenue. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Understanding the Numbers: Ulta Beauty's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ulta Beauty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.26% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ulta Beauty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.36%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ulta Beauty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ulta Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

