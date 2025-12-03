Insights Ahead: Kroger's Quarterly Earnings

Kroger (NYSE:KR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Kroger to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

The market awaits Kroger's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kroger's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.00 1.46 1.11 0.98 EPS Actual 1.04 1.49 1.14 0.98 Price Change % 2.00 10.00 5.00 -2.00

Market Performance of Kroger's Stock

Shares of Kroger were trading at $67.03 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Kroger

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kroger.

Kroger has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $78.33, the consensus suggests a potential 16.86% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Casey's General Stores, Maplebear and Albertsons Companies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Casey's General Stores, with an average 1-year price target of $574.55, suggesting a potential 757.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Maplebear, with an average 1-year price target of $50.62, suggesting a potential 24.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Albertsons Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential 64.69% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Casey's General Stores, Maplebear and Albertsons Companies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kroger Outperform 0.08% $7.81B 6.56% Casey's General Stores Outperform 11.45% $1.11B 6.02% Maplebear Buy 10.21% $692M 4.20% Albertsons Companies Outperform 1.96% $5.11B 5.35%

Key Takeaway:

Kroger ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

Discovering Kroger: A Closer Look

Kroger is one of the largest grocery retailers in the United States with about 2,700 stores across a portfolio of over 20 supermarket banners. The company boasts an ingrained presence in US communities, citing that it is a top-two grocer in most of its major market areas. Over one fourth of Kroger's roughly $110 billion in nonperishable and fresh food sales (about 75% of revenue) stems from its private-label portfolio, of which the company manufactures about 30% of units via its own food production plants. The company also operates fuel stations and pharmacies at 60% and 80% of its locations, respectively.

Kroger: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Kroger showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.08% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kroger's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kroger's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, Kroger faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Kroger visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.