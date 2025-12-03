Hewlett Packard Earnings Preview

Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55.

Investors in Hewlett Packard are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hewlett Packard's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.33 0.49 0.56 EPS Actual 0.44 0.38 0.49 0.58 Price Change % 1.00 1.00 -12.00 11.00

Tracking Hewlett Packard's Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard were trading at $21.92 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Hewlett Packard

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Hewlett Packard.

The consensus rating for Hewlett Packard is Neutral, derived from 14 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $25.86 implies a potential 17.97% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SanDisk, Pure Storage and NetApp, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SanDisk, with an average 1-year price target of $188.92, suggesting a potential 761.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Pure Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $101.46, suggesting a potential 362.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NetApp, with an average 1-year price target of $127.14, suggesting a potential 480.02% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for SanDisk, Pure Storage and NetApp are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hewlett Packard Neutral 18.50% $2.67B 1.14% SanDisk Outperform 22.57% $687M 1.20% Pure Storage Outperform 12.73% $604.34M 3.68% NetApp Neutral 2.83% $1.23B 31.11%

Key Takeaway:

Hewlett Packard ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to its peers.

Discovering Hewlett Packard: A Closer Look

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure.

Hewlett Packard: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hewlett Packard displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Hewlett Packard's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hewlett Packard's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.14%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.97.

