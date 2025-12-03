ep us feature image
December 3, 2025 9:00 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview: Toronto-Dominion Bank

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 3.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Toronto-Dominion Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 1.46 1.24 1.38 1.28
EPS Actual 1.60 1.37 1.44 1.26
Price Change % 3.00 1.00 0.00 -2.00

Market Performance of Toronto-Dominion Bank's Stock

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank were trading at $84.55 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Toronto-Dominion Bank visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TD Logo
TDThe Toronto-Dominion Bank
$84.770.26%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved