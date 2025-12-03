Earnings Preview: Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 3.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Toronto-Dominion Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.46 1.24 1.38 1.28 EPS Actual 1.60 1.37 1.44 1.26 Price Change % 3.00 1.00 0.00 -2.00

Market Performance of Toronto-Dominion Bank's Stock

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank were trading at $84.55 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

