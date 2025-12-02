A Look Ahead: C3.ai's Earnings Forecast

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-12-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that C3.ai will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.50.

The market awaits C3.ai's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 7.31% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at C3.ai's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.20 -0.25 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.37 -0.16 -0.12 -0.06 Price Change % -7.00 21.00 -10.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of C3.ai were trading at $14.09 as of December 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on C3.ai

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on C3.ai.

Analysts have provided C3.ai with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $15.67, suggesting a potential 11.21% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bitfarms, Pagaya Techs and LiveRamp Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bitfarms, with an average 1-year price target of $4.5, suggesting a potential 68.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pagaya Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $43.5, suggesting a potential 208.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for LiveRamp Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $33.5, suggesting a potential 137.76% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Bitfarms, Pagaya Techs and LiveRamp Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity C3.ai Neutral -19.44% $26.44M -14.27% Bitfarms Buy 155.78% $-2.88M -12.68% Pagaya Techs Buy 36.35% $139.31M 5.29% LiveRamp Holdings Neutral 7.73% $140.24M 2.90%

Key Takeaway:

C3.ai ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values indicating a decline. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, showing a positive performance in this aspect compared to its peers. The consensus rating for C3.ai is neutral, placing it in the middle among its peers.

Discovering C3.ai: A Closer Look

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Breaking Down C3.ai's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, C3.ai faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -19.44% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: C3.ai's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -166.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): C3.ai's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): C3.ai's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: C3.ai's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for C3.ai visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.