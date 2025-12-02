Five Below Earnings Preview

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Five Below to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Investors in Five Below are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 3.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Five Below's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.83 3.38 0.17 EPS Actual 0.81 0.86 3.48 0.42 Price Change % 4.00 6.00 1.00 10.00

Performance of Five Below Shares

Shares of Five Below were trading at $161.79 as of December 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Five Below

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Five Below.

Analysts have provided Five Below with 10 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $174.2, suggesting a potential 7.67% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Signet Jewelers, Chewy and Academy Sports, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Signet Jewelers, with an average 1-year price target of $99.43, suggesting a potential 38.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chewy, with an average 1-year price target of $46.56, suggesting a potential 71.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Academy Sports, with an average 1-year price target of $54.89, suggesting a potential 66.07% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Signet Jewelers, Chewy and Academy Sports are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Five Below Neutral 23.71% $342.37M 2.27% Signet Jewelers Neutral 2.96% $591.90M -0.52% Chewy Outperform 8.59% $942.20M 16.20% Academy Sports Neutral 3.28% $576.73M 6.24%

Key Takeaway:

Five Below ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also has the highest gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is the lowest compared to its peers. Overall, Five Below is positioned well in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but lags behind in return on equity.

About Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise. It derives revenue from sales of the Company's merchandise to customers.

Financial Milestones: Five Below's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Five Below showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.71% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Five Below's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five Below's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five Below's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, Five Below adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Five Below visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.