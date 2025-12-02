Earnings Outlook For UiPath

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect UiPath to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

The market awaits UiPath's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 5.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UiPath's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.10 0.19 0.07 EPS Actual 0.15 0.11 0.26 0.11 Price Change % 6.00 3.00 -16.00 -1.00

Market Performance of UiPath's Stock

Shares of UiPath were trading at $14.12 as of December 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on UiPath

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on UiPath.

Analysts have given UiPath a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $13.58, indicating a potential 3.82% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Monday.Com, JFrog and GitLab, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Monday.Com, with an average 1-year price target of $246.82, suggesting a potential 1648.02% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for JFrog, with an average 1-year price target of $62.79, suggesting a potential 344.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for GitLab, with an average 1-year price target of $57.32, suggesting a potential 305.95% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Monday.Com, JFrog and GitLab, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity UiPath Neutral 14.38% $297.35M 0.09% Monday.Com Outperform 26.24% $281.07M 1.06% JFrog Outperform 25.54% $106.01M -1.95% GitLab Outperform 29.23% $207.46M -1.10%

Key Takeaway:

UiPath ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Delving into UiPath's Background

UiPath Inc offers an end-to-end cross-application enterprise automation platform principally with computer vision technology and user interface automations in its initial RPA offering, which remains the foundation of the platform. The platform leverages a range of automation technologies including robotic process automation, application programming interface, and artificial intelligence. UiPath's solution can automate a broad range of repetitive tasks across industries including claims processing, employee onboarding, invoice to cash, loan applications, and customer service.

Key Indicators: UiPath's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: UiPath's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: UiPath's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UiPath's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): UiPath's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

