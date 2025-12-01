What to Expect from United Natural Foods's Earnings

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-02. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect United Natural Foods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

Investors in United Natural Foods are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 5.08% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at United Natural Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.19 0.22 0.19 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.11 0.44 0.22 0.16 Price Change % 5.00 -5.00 12.00 -5.00

Stock Performance

Shares of United Natural Foods were trading at $37.31 as of November 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on United Natural Foods

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on United Natural Foods.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for United Natural Foods, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $39.57, suggesting a potential 6.06% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of The Chefs' Warehouse, Andersons and Performance Food Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for The Chefs' Warehouse, with an average 1-year price target of $76.33, suggesting a potential 104.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Andersons, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 34.01% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Performance Food Group, with an average 1-year price target of $119.6, suggesting a potential 220.56% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for The Chefs' Warehouse, Andersons and Performance Food Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity United Natural Foods Neutral -5.63% $1.03B -5.48% The Chefs' Warehouse Buy 9.65% $247.19M 3.38% Andersons Neutral 2.16% $170.87M 1.58% Performance Food Group Outperform 10.77% $2.02B 2.07%

Key Takeaway:

United Natural Foods ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

Get to Know United Natural Foods Better

United Natural Foods Inc is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America. The company's products consist of national, regional and private label brands grouped into grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. United Natural Foods serves various retail formats including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retail operators and foodservice channels such as e-commerce platforms. The company's operations are comprised of principal divisions: the wholesale division; the retail division; and other.

United Natural Foods: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: United Natural Foods's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.63%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: United Natural Foods's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.13%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Natural Foods's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: United Natural Foods's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.23. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for United Natural Foods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

