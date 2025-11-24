A Look Ahead: HP's Earnings Forecast

HP (NYSE:HPQ) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that HP will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92.

Investors in HP are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 4.57% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at HP's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.80 0.74 0.93 EPS Actual 0.75 0.71 0.74 0.93 Price Change % 5.00 -8.00 -7.00 -11.00

HP Share Price Analysis

Shares of HP were trading at $23.96 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for HP visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.