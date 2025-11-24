Earnings Outlook For Workday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Workday to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66.

Investors in Workday are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.62 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.77% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Workday's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 1.59 2.01 1.78 1.76 EPS Actual 2.21 2.23 1.92 1.89 Price Change % -3.00 -13.00 6.00 -6.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Workday were trading at $225.14 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Workday

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Workday.

A total of 13 analyst ratings have been received for Workday, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $286.46, suggesting a potential 27.24% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Autodesk, Datadog and Strategy, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Autodesk, with an average 1-year price target of $375.2, suggesting a potential 66.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Datadog, with an average 1-year price target of $204.72, suggesting a potential 9.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Strategy, with an average 1-year price target of $477.0, suggesting a potential 111.87% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Autodesk, Datadog and Strategy, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Workday Buy 12.61% $1.77B 2.52% Autodesk Outperform 17.14% $1.60B 11.74% Datadog Buy 28.35% $709.19M 1.02% Strategy Buy 10.87% $90.68M 5.30%

Key Takeaway:

Workday ranks at the top for Gross Profit and at the bottom for Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, financial management, and business planning solutions for enterprises. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Key Indicators: Workday's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Workday's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.71%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Workday's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Workday's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

