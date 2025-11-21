Keysight Techs's Earnings: A Preview

Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Keysight Techs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77.

Investors in Keysight Techs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.04% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Keysight Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.60 1.65 1.69 1.57 EPS Actual 1.72 1.70 1.82 1.65 Price Change % -3.00 0.00 -7.00 9.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Techs were trading at $169.67 as of November 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Keysight Techs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Keysight Techs.

The consensus rating for Keysight Techs is Buy, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $198.75, there's a potential 17.14% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Teledyne Technologies, Trimble and Zebra Technologies, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Teledyne Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $614.0, suggesting a potential 261.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Trimble, with an average 1-year price target of $97.25, suggesting a potential 42.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zebra Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $345.5, suggesting a potential 103.63% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Teledyne Technologies, Trimble and Zebra Technologies are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Keysight Techs Buy 11.09% $834M 3.43% Teledyne Technologies Neutral 6.65% $659.50M 2.11% Trimble Outperform 2.90% $621.10M 1.94% Zebra Technologies Neutral 5.18% $634M 2.74%

Key Takeaway:

Keysight Techs ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Keysight Techs is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

All You Need to Know About Keysight Techs

Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications. Keysight specializes in the communications market, but also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Keysight's solutions include testing tools, analytical software, and services. The firm's stated objective is to reduce time to market and improve efficiency at its more than 30,000 customers.

Keysight Techs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Keysight Techs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.09% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Keysight Techs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Keysight Techs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Keysight Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.49, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

