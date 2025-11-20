An Overview of IES Hldgs's Earnings

IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate IES Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.11.

IES Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at IES Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 3.95 3.3 2.64 2.79 Price Change % -1.00 13.0 4.00 3.00

IES Hldgs Share Price Analysis

Shares of IES Hldgs were trading at $369.77 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

