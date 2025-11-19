A Preview Of Natural Grocers's Earnings

Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Natural Grocers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

The market awaits Natural Grocers's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at Natural Grocers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.5 0.56 0.43 0.39 Price Change % 7.0 30.00 -1.00 26.00

Natural Grocers Share Price Analysis

Shares of Natural Grocers were trading at $31.02 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

