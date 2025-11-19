Earnings Preview For Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64.

The announcement from Tsakos Energy Navigation is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 1.81% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.40 0.40 0.66 EPS Actual 0.67 1.04 0.42 0.67 Price Change % 2.00 3.00 2.00 -1.00

Tracking Tsakos Energy Navigation's Stock Performance

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation were trading at $25.53 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Tsakos Energy Navigation

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Tsakos Energy Navigation.

The consensus rating for Tsakos Energy Navigation is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $22.0, there's a potential 13.83% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Nordic American Tankers, Excelerate Energy and Ardmore Shipping, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Nordic American Tankers, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 88.25% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Excelerate Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 17.51% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ardmore Shipping, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 41.25% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Nordic American Tankers, Excelerate Energy and Ardmore Shipping, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tsakos Energy Navigation Neutral -9.69% $63.28M 1.13% Nordic American Tankers Neutral -39.25% $6.81M -0.17% Excelerate Energy Neutral 102.17% $112.88M 2.08% Ardmore Shipping Buy -15.47% $25.42M 1.95%

Key Takeaway:

Tsakos Energy Navigation ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a seaborne transportation service provider for crude oil and petroleum products. The company's carriers cater to national and international independent oil companies and refiners. It generates revenue through charter contracts with its clients, which include time, bareboat, and voyage charters, contracts of affreightment, and pool arrangements.

Tsakos Energy Navigation: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Tsakos Energy Navigation's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.69% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Tsakos Energy Navigation's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tsakos Energy Navigation's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tsakos Energy Navigation's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.53% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, Tsakos Energy Navigation adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

