What to Expect from Construction Partners's Earnings

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Construction Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09.

Anticipation surrounds Construction Partners's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.3% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Construction Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.84 -0.05 0.14 0.57 EPS Actual 0.81 0.08 0.25 0.56 Price Change % 7.00 4.00 3.00 3.00

Tracking Construction Partners's Stock Performance

Shares of Construction Partners were trading at $105.31 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Construction Partners

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Construction Partners.

The consensus rating for Construction Partners is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $127.5 implies a potential 21.07% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Primoris Services, Fluor and Arcosa, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Primoris Services, with an average 1-year price target of $150.08, suggesting a potential 42.51% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fluor, with an average 1-year price target of $53.5, suggesting a potential 49.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Arcosa, with an average 1-year price target of $115.0, suggesting a potential 9.2% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Primoris Services, Fluor and Arcosa are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Construction Partners Buy 50.50% $131.81M 5.30% Primoris Services Buy 32.10% $235.71M 5.98% Fluor Buy -17.73% $-449M -12.52% Arcosa Outperform 24.58% $191.90M 2.87%

Key Takeaway:

Construction Partners is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks in the middle for Gross Profit. The company is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Construction Partners Better

Construction Partners Inc operates as a civil infrastructure company. It specializes in the construction and maintenance of roadways. The company through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. Its operations consist of manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, and others. The company has a single segment which predominantly consists of infrastructure and road construction, and operates across various states in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Construction Partners's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Construction Partners displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 50.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Construction Partners's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Construction Partners's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Construction Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

