Earnings Outlook For ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate ZIM Integrated Shipping to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30.

ZIM Integrated Shipping bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $1.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.11% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ZIM Integrated Shipping's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.96 3.49 7.21 EPS Actual 0.19 2.45 4.66 9.34 Price Change % -4.00 -3.00 -7.00 -10.00

Performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Shares

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping were trading at $16.99 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on ZIM Integrated Shipping

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding ZIM Integrated Shipping.

The consensus rating for ZIM Integrated Shipping is Underperform, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $12.53, there's a potential 26.25% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Star Bulk Carriers, Costamare and Global Ship Lease, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Star Bulk Carriers, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 29.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Costamare, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 29.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Global Ship Lease, with an average 1-year price target of $39.0, suggesting a potential 129.55% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Star Bulk Carriers, Costamare and Global Ship Lease, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ZIM Integrated Shipping Underperform -15.36% $220.80M 0.58% Star Bulk Carriers Buy -29.89% $36.77M 0.00% Costamare Neutral -0.26% $129.41M 4.66% Global Ship Lease Buy 9.72% $99.61M 5.51%

Key Takeaway:

ZIM Integrated Shipping ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

ZIM Integrated Shipping's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: ZIM Integrated Shipping's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.36%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.39%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ZIM Integrated Shipping's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZIM Integrated Shipping's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, ZIM Integrated Shipping faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

