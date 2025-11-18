A Look at Xcel Brands's Upcoming Earnings Report

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Xcel Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44.

Xcel Brands bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.14, leading to a 1.89% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Xcel Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.51 -1.12 -0.70 -1.3 EPS Actual -0.37 -0.58 -0.69 -0.6 Price Change % 2.00 -14.00 -2.00 -22.0

Xcel Brands Share Price Analysis

Shares of Xcel Brands were trading at $0.8898 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 87.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Xcel Brands

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Xcel Brands.

Analysts have provided Xcel Brands with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $3.0, suggesting a potential 233.33% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Xcel Brands, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Xcel Brands, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Xcel Brands Buy -55.28% $1.32M -15.26%

Key Takeaway:

Xcel Brands ranks at the bottom among its peers for Revenue Growth, with a decrease of 55.28%. It also ranks lowest for Gross Profit at $1.32M. Additionally, it has the lowest Return on Equity at -15.26%. Overall, Xcel Brands lags behind its peers in all key financial metrics analyzed.

Get to Know Xcel Brands Better

Xcel Brands Inc is a media and brand management company. It is engaged in design, merchandising and planning, sourcing and production, licensing, marketing, and brand development. The company offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products. Its brand portfolio consists of the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, H Halston, C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands. The company licenses its brands to third parties, provides certain designs, production, and marketing services, and generates licensing, design, and service fee revenues through contractual arrangements and other agreements.

Financial Milestones: Xcel Brands's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Xcel Brands faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -55.28% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Xcel Brands's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -301.89%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xcel Brands's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xcel Brands's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Xcel Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.75, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Xcel Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

