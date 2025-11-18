Jack In The Box's Earnings: A Preview

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Jack In The Box will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Jack In The Box bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.14, leading to a 1.64% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Jack In The Box's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.15 1.69 1.09 EPS Actual 1.02 1.20 1.92 1.16 Price Change % -2.00 -6.00 12.00 5.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Jack In The Box were trading at $14.26 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 68.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

