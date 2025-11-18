Earnings Outlook For Universal Technical

Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Universal Technical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

Universal Technical bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 18.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Universal Technical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.18 0.18 0.30 EPS Actual 0.19 0.21 0.40 0.34 Price Change % -19.00 11.00 4.00 19.00

Universal Technical Share Price Analysis

Shares of Universal Technical were trading at $28.32 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Universal Technical

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Universal Technical.

The consensus rating for Universal Technical is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $36.0, there's a potential 27.12% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Coursera, Afya and Strategic Education, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Coursera, with an average 1-year price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential 53.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Afya, with an average 1-year price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential 23.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Strategic Education, with an average 1-year price target of $105.0, suggesting a potential 270.76% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Coursera, Afya and Strategic Education, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Universal Technical Outperform 15.12% $98.69M 3.55% Coursera Outperform 10.28% $106M -1.36% Afya Buy 10.38% $588.59M 3.32% Strategic Education Outperform 4.57% $157.22M 1.60%

Key Takeaway:

Universal Technical is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, showcasing a stronger profitability relative to others in the group. Overall, Universal Technical's performance is mixed when compared to its peers in the analysis.

About Universal Technical

Universal Technical Institute Inc is an educational institution. It provides undergraduate degree, as well as certificate programs for technicians in the automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine fields. The company's reportable segment which includes Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges, Corporate. Majority of the revenue is generated from UTI segment which provides different kinds of degree and non-degree transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and others. It also provides dealer technician training or instructor staffing services to manufacturers.

A Deep Dive into Universal Technical's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Universal Technical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Universal Technical's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Technical's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Universal Technical's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.85. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Universal Technical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.