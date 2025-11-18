Kulicke & Soffa Indus Earnings Preview

Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kulicke & Soffa Indus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The announcement from Kulicke & Soffa Indus is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 8.94% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Kulicke & Soffa Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.19 0.28 0.35 EPS Actual 0.07 -0.52 0.37 0.34 Price Change % 9.00 -3.00 0.00 -3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Indus were trading at $35.64 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Kulicke & Soffa Indus

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Kulicke & Soffa Indus.

The consensus rating for Kulicke & Soffa Indus is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $35.0, there's a potential 1.8% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Veeco Instruments, ACM Research and SolarEdge Technologies, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Veeco Instruments, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 1.01% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ACM Research, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 40.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SolarEdge Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $30.77, suggesting a potential 13.66% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Veeco Instruments, ACM Research and SolarEdge Technologies, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kulicke & Soffa Indus Neutral -18.30% $69.24M -0.39% Veeco Instruments Buy -10.24% $67.70M 1.22% ACM Research Buy 31.96% $113.15M 2.97% SolarEdge Technologies Neutral 44.49% $72.14M -10.08%

Key Takeaway:

Kulicke & Soffa Indus ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity. Its peers show a mix of negative and positive growth rates, with varying levels of profitability and returns on equity. Overall, there is room for improvement in revenue growth and gross profit for Kulicke & Soffa Indus compared to its peers.

Get to Know Kulicke & Soffa Indus Better

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling capital equipment and expendable tools that are used for assembling semiconductor devices. The company has four reportable segments which includes Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services. Its Ball Bonding Equipment segment which generates the majority of the revenue for the company includes results of the company from the design, development, manufacture and sale of ball bonding equipment and wafer level bonding equipment. The majority of its customers are located in the Asia-pacific region.

Understanding the Numbers: Kulicke & Soffa Indus's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kulicke & Soffa Indus's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -18.3%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Kulicke & Soffa Indus's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.22%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kulicke & Soffa Indus's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kulicke & Soffa Indus's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Kulicke & Soffa Indus adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

