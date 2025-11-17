A Look Ahead: Energizer Hldgs's Earnings Forecast

Energizer Hldgs (NYSE:ENR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Energizer Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15.

Energizer Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.51, which was followed by a 6.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Energizer Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.68 0.65 1.17 EPS Actual 1.13 0.67 0.67 1.22 Price Change % 6.00 -8.00 -2.00 1.00

Performance of Energizer Hldgs Shares

Shares of Energizer Hldgs were trading at $23.88 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Energizer Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Energizer Hldgs.

With 2 analyst ratings, Energizer Hldgs has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $27.0, indicating a potential 13.07% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Reynolds Consumer Prods and Clorox, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Spectrum Brands Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $67.0, suggesting a potential 180.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Reynolds Consumer Prods, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, suggesting a potential 13.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Clorox, with an average 1-year price target of $124.5, suggesting a potential 421.36% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Reynolds Consumer Prods and Clorox, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Energizer Hldgs Neutral 3.41% $399.70M 96.81% Spectrum Brands Holdings Neutral -10.24% $264.10M 1.05% Reynolds Consumer Prods Neutral 2.31% $233M 3.65% Clorox Neutral -18.90% $596M 53.51%

Key Takeaway:

Energizer Hldgs ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it ranks second in return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Energizer Hldgs

Energizer Holdings Inc makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. Energizer offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon-zinc, nickel-metal hydride, zinc-air, and silver oxide technologies. These products are sold under the Energizer, Rayovac, Varta and Eveready brands at performance and premium price segments. It also offers auto care products in the appearance, fragrance, performance, and air conditioning recharge product categories. The company operates in two geographical segments: Americas and International, of which the majority of its revenue is derived from the America. It has two product segments: Batteries & Lights and Auto Care. It earns maximum revenue from Batteries & Lights segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Energizer Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Energizer Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.41% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Energizer Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Energizer Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 96.81%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Energizer Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 18.92. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

