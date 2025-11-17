Uncovering Potential: Varex Imaging's Earnings Preview

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Varex Imaging to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

The announcement from Varex Imaging is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 21.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Varex Imaging's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.14 0.04 0.09 EPS Actual 0.18 0.26 0.07 0.19 Price Change % 21.00 -20.00 -19.00 6.00

Performance of Varex Imaging Shares

Shares of Varex Imaging were trading at $11.92 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Varex Imaging visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.