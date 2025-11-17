A Look at Medtronic's Upcoming Earnings Report

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Medtronic to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31.

Investors in Medtronic are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 3.69% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Medtronic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.23 1.58 1.36 1.25 EPS Actual 1.26 1.62 1.39 1.26 Price Change % 4.00 -4.00 1.00 -1.00

Performance of Medtronic Shares

Shares of Medtronic were trading at $95.87 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Medtronic

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Medtronic.

The consensus rating for Medtronic is Neutral, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $101.91, there's a potential 6.3% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Stryker, Boston Scientific and Becton Dickinson, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Stryker, with an average 1-year price target of $418.25, suggesting a potential 336.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Boston Scientific, with an average 1-year price target of $127.25, suggesting a potential 32.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Becton Dickinson, with an average 1-year price target of $203.5, suggesting a potential 112.27% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Stryker, Boston Scientific and Becton Dickinson are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Medtronic Neutral 8.38% $5.58B 2.17% Stryker Buy 10.25% $3.85B 4.00% Boston Scientific Buy 20.34% $3.54B 3.30% Becton Dickinson Neutral 6.93% $2.63B 1.94%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus, Medtronic is rated as neutral. Medtronic ranks second in revenue growth among its peers. Medtronic has the highest gross profit compared to its peers. Medtronic has the lowest return on equity among its peers.

About Medtronic

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, transcatheter heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, ablation laser therapy, and surgical tools. The company primarily markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States, Western Europe, and Japan. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

Financial Milestones: Medtronic's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Medtronic's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.38% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medtronic's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medtronic's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medtronic's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Medtronic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Medtronic visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.