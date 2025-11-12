Preview: Quantum's Earnings

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Quantum will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.31.

Investors in Quantum are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $1.19, which was followed by a 16.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quantum's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.39 -1.17 -0.73 -1.10 EPS Actual -1.58 -0.45 -0.81 -1.82 Price Change % -17.00 -8.00 -14.00 -32.00

Quantum Share Price Analysis

Shares of Quantum were trading at $7.88 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 139.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

