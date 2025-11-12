Earnings Preview For National Energy Services

National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate National Energy Services to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

The announcement from National Energy Services is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 2.65% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at National Energy Services's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.20 0.25 EPS Actual 0.21 0.14 0.30 0.31 Price Change % 3.00 -6.00 -8.00 -2.00

Tracking National Energy Services's Stock Performance

Shares of National Energy Services were trading at $13.3 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on National Energy Services

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on National Energy Services.

Analysts have given National Energy Services a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $15.75, indicating a potential 18.42% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Atlas Energy Solutions, RPC and ProPetro Holding, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Atlas Energy Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $12.2, suggesting a potential 8.27% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RPC, with an average 1-year price target of $5.1, suggesting a potential 61.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ProPetro Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential 44.89% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Atlas Energy Solutions, RPC and ProPetro Holding, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity National Energy Services Outperform 0.74% $43.88M 1.64% Atlas Energy Solutions Neutral -14.72% $23.76M -1.90% RPC Neutral 32.42% $68.33M 1.14% ProPetro Holding Neutral -18.55% $15.76M -0.29%

Key Takeaway:

National Energy Services is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth with a growth rate of 0.74%, outperforming its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit with $43.88M. However, it ranks lower in Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know National Energy Services Better

National Energy Services Reunited Corp is a British Virgin Islands-based company engaged in providing products and services to the oil and gas industry in the Middle East and North Africa and the Asia Pacific regions. The company has two reportable segments: Production Services including coil tubing, stimulation, and pumping, nitrogen services, completions, pipelines, cementing, laboratory services and filtration services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services including drilling and workover rigs, rig services, services, and well-testing services among others. Revenues are majorly derived from production services of an oil or natural gas well. It derives maximum revenue from Production services segment.

Financial Insights: National Energy Services

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: National Energy Services displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: National Energy Services's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Energy Services's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: National Energy Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

