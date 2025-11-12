Examining the Future: NICE's Earnings Outlook

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that NICE will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.93.

NICE bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.25, leading to a 4.15% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at NICE's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.76 2.84 2.95 2.68 EPS Actual 3.01 2.87 3.02 2.88 Price Change % 4.00 1.00 1.00 -5.00

Market Performance of NICE's Stock

Shares of NICE were trading at $125.76 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.97%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on NICE

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on NICE.

Analysts have given NICE a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $197.0, indicating a potential 56.65% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cipher Mining, ServiceTitan and Confluent, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cipher Mining, with an average 1-year price target of $21.5, suggesting a potential 82.9% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ServiceTitan, with an average 1-year price target of $136.43, suggesting a potential 8.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Confluent, with an average 1-year price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential 78.27% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Cipher Mining, ServiceTitan and Confluent, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NICE Neutral 9.38% $485.11M 5.18% Cipher Mining Buy 197.51% $30.53M -0.43% ServiceTitan Buy 25.46% $171.35M -2.19% Confluent Outperform 19.31% $221.56M -6.09%

Key Takeaway:

NICE ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind NICE

NICE Ltd is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. Software is deployed primarily on the cloud, but also on premises. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone is the leading CCaaS platform providing solutions such as call routing, interactive voice response, digital self-service, and workforce engagement management. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money-laundering, and compliance solutions.

Key Indicators: NICE's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: NICE's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NICE's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NICE's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.18%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

To track all earnings releases for NICE visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.