Biofrontera Earnings Preview

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Biofrontera will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.58.

The announcement from Biofrontera is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.16 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.68% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Biofrontera's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.29 -0.07 -0.83 EPS Actual -0.57 -0.47 -0.19 -0.98 Price Change % 2.00 -7.00 -17.00 -15.00

Performance of Biofrontera Shares

Shares of Biofrontera were trading at $1.04 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

