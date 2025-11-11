Insights into Journey Medical's Upcoming Earnings

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Journey Medical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The announcement from Journey Medical is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 15.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Journey Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.24 -0.22 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.18 0.08 -0.12 Price Change % -15.00 19.00 -4.00 -6.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Journey Medical were trading at $8.95 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 78.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.