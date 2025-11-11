Kopin's Earnings Outlook

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Kopin to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Kopin bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.02% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Kopin's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.02 -0.01 -0.03 Price Change % -4.00 -4.00 7.00 21.00

Performance of Kopin Shares

Shares of Kopin were trading at $2.78 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 203.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Kopin

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Kopin.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Kopin, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $3.83, suggesting a potential 37.77% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Alpha & Omega, CEVA and Blaize Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Alpha & Omega, with an average 1-year price target of $25.5, suggesting a potential 817.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CEVA, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, suggesting a potential 1338.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Blaize Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 151.8% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Alpha & Omega, CEVA and Blaize Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kopin Buy -31.46% $1.38M -28.14% Alpha & Omega Neutral 0.34% $42.84M -0.26% CEVA Buy -9.70% $22.13M -1.38% Blaize Holdings Buy 788.79% $1.18M -131.62%

Key Takeaway:

Kopin ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating decline. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, despite a negative value. Overall, Kopin's performance is mixed compared to its peers, showing potential for improvement in revenue and profit metrics.

Delving into Kopin's Background

Kopin Corp is a provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays and optics, subassemblies, and headsets. It serves soldiers, avionics, armored vehicles training and simulation military applications, and others. Its product portfolio includes Microdisplays, Spatial Light Modulators, Optical Modules, Medical, Training, and Simulation. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in Asia-Pacific; Europe, and Other Countries.

Kopin: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Kopin's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -31.46%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Kopin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -61.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -28.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kopin's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Kopin adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

