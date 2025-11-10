Adecoagro's Earnings: A Preview

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Adecoagro will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

The announcement from Adecoagro is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Here's a look at Adecoagro's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.69 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.13 0.46 0.28 Price Change % -9.00 2.00 1.00 -4.00

Tracking Adecoagro's Stock Performance

Shares of Adecoagro were trading at $8.21 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Adecoagro

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Adecoagro.

The consensus rating for Adecoagro is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $8.5, there's a potential 3.53% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of John B Sanfilippo & Son, Utz Brands and Mission Produce, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for John B Sanfilippo & Son, with an average 1-year price target of $109.0, suggesting a potential 1227.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Utz Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential 50.18% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mission Produce, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 107.06% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for John B Sanfilippo & Son, Utz Brands and Mission Produce, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Adecoagro Neutral -7.13% $74.60M -1.26% John B Sanfilippo & Son Buy 8.14% $54.09M 5.18% Utz Brands Neutral 3.37% $126.90M -2.02% Mission Produce Buy 10.40% $45.10M 2.62%

Key Takeaway:

Adecoagro ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Adecoagro's performance is weaker compared to its peers in all key metrics analyzed.

Discovering Adecoagro: A Closer Look

Adecoagro SA is a Luxembourg-based agricultural company. It is involved in a wide range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations sugar, ethanol, energy production, and land transformation. The group operates in two lines of business, namely, Farming and Sugar, Ethanol and Energy. The Farming is further comprised of three reportable segments: Crops, Rice and Dairy. Sugar, Ethanol and Energy Segment, consists of cultivating sugarcane, which is processed in owned sugar mills, transformed into ethanol, sugar and electricity, in addition to biomethane and then marketed.

Financial Milestones: Adecoagro's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Adecoagro faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.13% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.6%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adecoagro's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adecoagro's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.92.

