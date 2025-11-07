Earnings Preview For Identiv

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Identiv will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21.

Identiv bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Identiv's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.21 -0.20 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.26 -0.21 -0.19 -0.25 Price Change % -1.00 2.00 -7.00 10.00

Market Performance of Identiv's Stock

Shares of Identiv were trading at $3.91 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Identiv visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.