Insights Ahead: Natural Gas Services Gr's Quarterly Earnings

Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Natural Gas Services Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Anticipation surrounds Natural Gas Services Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 1.3% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Natural Gas Services Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.26 0.25 0.23 EPS Actual 0.41 0.38 0.23 0.40 Price Change % -1.00 18.00 -8.00 2.00

Natural Gas Services Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of Natural Gas Services Gr were trading at $28.86 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Natural Gas Services Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Natural Gas Services Gr.

Analysts have given Natural Gas Services Gr a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $36.0, indicating a potential 24.74% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Oil States International, Ranger Energy Services and ProFrac Holding, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Oil States International, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 77.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ranger Energy Services, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 48.02% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ProFrac Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 80.94% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Oil States International, Ranger Energy Services and ProFrac Holding are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Natural Gas Services Gr Buy 7.51% $15.25M 1.97% Oil States International Neutral -5.26% $24.41M 0.27% Ranger Energy Services Neutral 1.81% $14.70M 2.66% ProFrac Holding Neutral -13.38% $22.50M -11.37%

Key Takeaway:

Natural Gas Services Gr ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Natural Gas Services Gr is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but lags behind in return on equity.

Get to Know Natural Gas Services Gr Better

Natural Gas Services Group Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. The company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. Its operating units include Rental, Sales, and Aftermarket services. The company generates the majority of its revenue by renting out low- to medium-horsepower compression equipment to natural gas production companies in unconventional oil and gas regions of the United States.

A Deep Dive into Natural Gas Services Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Natural Gas Services Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Natural Gas Services Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Natural Gas Services Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Natural Gas Services Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Natural Gas Services Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

