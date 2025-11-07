Earnings Preview For Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Roivant Sciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.32.

Anticipation surrounds Roivant Sciences's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Roivant Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.16 -0.24 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.22 -0.20 -0.25 Price Change % 4.00 -3.00 -3.00 3.00

Performance of Roivant Sciences Shares

Shares of Roivant Sciences were trading at $20.57 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Roivant Sciences

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Roivant Sciences.

The consensus rating for Roivant Sciences is Buy, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $20.5, there's a potential 0.34% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Exact Sciences and Neurocrine Biosciences, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Exact Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $75.87, suggesting a potential 268.84% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Neurocrine Biosciences, with an average 1-year price target of $174.57, suggesting a potential 748.66% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Exact Sciences and Neurocrine Biosciences, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Roivant Sciences Buy -72.84% $2.02M -4.95% Exact Sciences Buy 20.05% $583.93M -0.79% Neurocrine Biosciences Buy 27.78% $780.90M 7.35%

Key Takeaway:

Roivant Sciences ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative rate, while its peers show positive growth rates. In terms of Gross Profit, Roivant Sciences has the lowest figure among its peers. Additionally, Roivant Sciences has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. It also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. Its drug candidate VTAMA (tapinarof) is a treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients and is in its commercial stage. The other drug candidates in their different stages of development are; Batoclimab, IMVT-1402, Brepocitinib, Namilumab, and others.

Roivant Sciences's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Roivant Sciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -72.84%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Roivant Sciences's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10292.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roivant Sciences's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

