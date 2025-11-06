Insights Ahead: Delek Logistics Partners's Quarterly Earnings

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Delek Logistics Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07.

Investors in Delek Logistics Partners are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 0.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Delek Logistics Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.79 1.09 0.84 EPS Actual 0.83 0.73 0.68 0.71 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 0.00 -1.00

Performance of Delek Logistics Partners Shares

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners were trading at $45.13 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Delek Logistics Partners

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Delek Logistics Partners.

The consensus rating for Delek Logistics Partners is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $45.0, there's a potential 0.29% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of DHT Holdings, Teekay Tankers and Scorpio Tankers, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DHT Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential 65.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Teekay Tankers, with an average 1-year price target of $65.33, suggesting a potential 44.76% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Scorpio Tankers, with an average 1-year price target of $70.86, suggesting a potential 57.01% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for DHT Holdings, Teekay Tankers and Scorpio Tankers, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Delek Logistics Partners Neutral -6.91% $62.37M 68.88% DHT Holdings Buy -24.46% $34.90M 4.10% Teekay Tankers Buy -16.55% $54.66M 4.87% Scorpio Tankers Buy -9.94% $112.23M 2.78%

Key Takeaway:

Delek Logistics Partners ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity. The company's Revenue Growth is at the bottom compared to its peers. The consensus rating for Delek Logistics Partners is neutral.

Unveiling the Story Behind Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil and intermediate and refined products. The company's segment includes gathering and processing; wholesale marketing and terminalling; storage and transportation and investment in pipeline joint ventures. It generates maximum revenue from the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment, which provides marketing services for the refined products output of the Delek Holdings' refineries, engages in wholesale activity at its terminals and terminals owned by third parties, whereby it purchases light product for sale and exchange to third parties, and provides terminalling services at its refined products terminals to independent third parties and Delek Holdings.

Delek Logistics Partners: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Delek Logistics Partners's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.91%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.09%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delek Logistics Partners's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 68.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delek Logistics Partners's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 69.41, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Delek Logistics Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.