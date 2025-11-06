Earnings Preview For Delek US Hldgs

Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Delek US Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Investors in Delek US Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.31 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.49% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Delek US Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.87 -2.27 -2.82 -1.61 EPS Actual -0.56 -2.32 -2.54 -1.45 Price Change % 3.00 9.00 -8.00 2.00

Performance of Delek US Hldgs Shares

Shares of Delek US Hldgs were trading at $38.69 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 114.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Delek US Hldgs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Delek US Hldgs.

With 13 analyst ratings, Delek US Hldgs has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $33.62, indicating a potential 13.1% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Par Pacific Hldgs, CVR Energy and Green Plains, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Par Pacific Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $40.57, suggesting a potential 4.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for CVR Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential 31.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Green Plains, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 74.15% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Par Pacific Hldgs, CVR Energy and Green Plains, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Delek US Hldgs Neutral -16.43% $45.70M -117.31% Par Pacific Hldgs Neutral 6.31% $265.25M 20.64% CVR Energy Sell 6.06% $558M 57.27% Green Plains Underperform -10.66% $41.57M -9.43%

Key Takeaway:

Delek US Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Delek US Hldgs

Delek US Holdings Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, transportation and storage; wholesale crude oil, intermediate, and refined products, and convenience stores retailing. The company owns and operates independent refineries that produce a variety of petroleum products for transportation and industrial markets in the United States. It has two segments: Refining segment and Logistics segment. The logistics segment generates revenue through gathering, transporting, and storing crude oil and intermediate products, as well as by marketing, storing, and distributing refined products. The company also offers a collection of retail fuel and convenience stores operating in the Southeast region of the United States.

Financial Milestones: Delek US Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Delek US Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -16.43%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Delek US Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -117.31%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delek US Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Delek US Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 122.58. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Delek US Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.