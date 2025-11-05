Exploring Onto Innovation's Earnings Expectations

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Onto Innovation will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89.

The announcement from Onto Innovation is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 11.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Onto Innovation's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.27 1.48 1.41 1.32 EPS Actual 1.25 1.51 1.51 1.34 Price Change % 11.00 -30.00 -11.00 -11.00

Market Performance of Onto Innovation's Stock

Shares of Onto Innovation were trading at $129.11 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Onto Innovation

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Onto Innovation.

The consensus rating for Onto Innovation is Buy, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $157.86, there's a potential 22.27% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Camtek, Amkor Tech and FormFactor, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Camtek, with an average 1-year price target of $131.67, suggesting a potential 1.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amkor Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential 70.82% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FormFactor, with an average 1-year price target of $45.83, suggesting a potential 64.5% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Camtek, Amkor Tech and FormFactor are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Onto Innovation Buy 4.65% $122.12M 1.75% Camtek Buy 20.20% $62.61M 5.55% Amkor Tech Buy 6.74% $284.49M 2.98% FormFactor Neutral 3.51% $72.94M 1.57%

Key Takeaway:

Onto Innovation ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Onto Innovation's Background

Onto Innovation Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and support of high-performance control metrology, defect inspection, lithography, and data analysis systems used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company and its subsidiaries currently operate in a single operating segment. The company mainly operates in the United States, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and Europe, with Taiwan and South Korea the sources of total revenue.

Breaking Down Onto Innovation's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Onto Innovation displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Onto Innovation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Onto Innovation's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Onto Innovation's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

To track all earnings releases for Onto Innovation visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.