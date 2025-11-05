A Look Ahead: NRG Energy's Earnings Forecast

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that NRG Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09.

The announcement from NRG Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NRG Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.65 1.67 1.29 2.00 EPS Actual 1.68 2.62 1.52 1.85 Price Change % 3.00 4.00 -7.00 0.00

Tracking NRG Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy were trading at $167.99 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on NRG Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on NRG Energy.

Analysts have provided NRG Energy with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $211.83, suggesting a potential 26.1% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PG&E, Eversource Energy and PPL, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PG&E, with an average 1-year price target of $20.5, suggesting a potential 87.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Eversource Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $76.25, suggesting a potential 54.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PPL, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 75.59% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for PG&E, Eversource Energy and PPL are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NRG Energy Outperform 1.22% $1.11B -6.43% PG&E Neutral 5.20% $2.46B 2.74% Eversource Energy Outperform 12.02% $1.55B 2.28% PPL Outperform 7.66% $831M 1.28%

Key Takeaway:

NRG Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with 1.22%, while the top performer shows 12.02% growth. In terms of Gross Profit, NRG Energy is at the bottom with $1.11B, compared to the top performer with $2.46B. For Return on Equity, NRG Energy is at the bottom with -6.43%, while the top performer has 2.74%.

Delving into NRG Energy's Background

NRG Energy is one of the largest retail energy providers in the US, with 6 million customers. Vivint Smart Home, which NRG acquired in 2023, has 2 million home-services customers. NRG also is one of the largest US independent power producers, with 13 gigawatts of coal, gas, and oil power generation capacity primarily in Texas. The LS Power asset acquisition will add 13 GW of gas-fired power plants mostly in the Eastern US. NRG exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in December 2003.

NRG Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NRG Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.22% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NRG Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.8%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NRG Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): NRG Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: NRG Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.79. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for NRG Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.