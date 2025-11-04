Earnings Outlook For Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Riley Exploration Permian to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03.

Investors in Riley Exploration Permian are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.63% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Riley Exploration Permian's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.02 1.57 1.52 1.57 EPS Actual 1.02 1.62 0.96 1.49 Price Change % 2.00 7.00 2.00 6.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian were trading at $25.96 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Riley Exploration Permian

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Riley Exploration Permian.

The consensus rating for Riley Exploration Permian is Buy, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $36.0, there's a potential 38.67% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Vital Energy, Tamboran Resources and Kosmos Energy, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Vital Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $20.17, suggesting a potential 22.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tamboran Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 46.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kosmos Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $2.0, suggesting a potential 92.3% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Vital Energy, Tamboran Resources and Kosmos Energy, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Riley Exploration Permian Buy -18.98% $40.83M 5.59% Vital Energy Neutral -9.81% $103.72M -24.33% Tamboran Resources Neutral 0.00% $-1.31K -3.86% Kosmos Energy Neutral -12.92% $-1.75M -8.29%

Key Takeaway:

Riley Exploration Permian ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. Overall, Riley Exploration Permian is performing well in terms of profitability and efficiency compared to its peers, despite facing challenges in revenue growth.

Discovering Riley Exploration Permian: A Closer Look

Riley Exploration Permian Inc is engaged in the business of exploration for and production of oil and natural gas. The company operations are in Kansas Properties and Tennessee Properties, among others.

Riley Exploration Permian's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Riley Exploration Permian faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -18.98% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 35.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riley Exploration Permian's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riley Exploration Permian's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.0%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.5.

